South Carolina's Baseball Team Drops To 3-Seed Line, Placed In Clemson Regional In D1Baseball's Latest Projection

Clemson senior Blake Wright (8) tags out South Carolina sophomore Ethan Petry (20) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in a game that resulted in a 5-4 win against South Carolina in Clemson Sunday, March 3, 2024. / MCKENZIE LANGE/ Staff / USA TODAY

As the losses pile up for Mark Kingston and South Carolina's baseball team, national pundits continue to lose confidence regarding the Gamecocks' NCAA Tournament hopes. Last week, D1Baseball.com had Carolina as the No. 2 seed in the regional of their archrivals, the currently projected No. 6 overall seed in the bracket in the Clemson Tigers. With the projection they released today, the site still has the Gamecocks playing in the Upstate, but as a No. 3 seed instead of the No. 2 seed, facing the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns.

With South Carolina's strong metrics, the prevailing thought is that they will still likely make it to the postseason no matter what happens in Hoover. The Gamecocks will begin SEC Baseball Tournament play in a single-elimination first-round matchup tomorrow afternoon against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament. If Carolina won, they would play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.

