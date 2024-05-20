South Carolina's Baseball Team Drops To 3-Seed Line, Placed In Clemson Regional In D1Baseball's Latest Projection
As the losses pile up for Mark Kingston and South Carolina's baseball team, national pundits continue to lose confidence regarding the Gamecocks' NCAA Tournament hopes. Last week, D1Baseball.com had Carolina as the No. 2 seed in the regional of their archrivals, the currently projected No. 6 overall seed in the bracket in the Clemson Tigers. With the projection they released today, the site still has the Gamecocks playing in the Upstate, but as a No. 3 seed instead of the No. 2 seed, facing the Louisiana Rajun Cajuns.
With South Carolina's strong metrics, the prevailing thought is that they will still likely make it to the postseason no matter what happens in Hoover. The Gamecocks will begin SEC Baseball Tournament play in a single-elimination first-round matchup tomorrow afternoon against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament. If Carolina won, they would play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday.
You Might Also Like:
- Mark Kingston Explains Pitching Decisions Made In Game Two Vs. No. 1 Tennessee
- Mark Kingston On The Biggest Difference In Game 1 At No. 1 Tennessee: 'They Ran The Ball Out Of The Ballpark'
- Gamecocks Lose 4-1 To No. 1 Tennessee, Suffer Back-To-Back Sweeps For First Time Since 2019
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!