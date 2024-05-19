South Carolina To Play Alabama In First Round Of SEC Baseball Tournament
With the dust having officially settled on the 2024 regular season for every baseball team in the SEC, all eyes now turn to Hoover, where the top teams will look to secure a league Tournament title while teams on the bubble look to go from being on the bubble to firmly in the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina is one of the few teams in the field that's not viewed to be on either side of the coin.
However, having lost six straight conference games in the past two weeks, there's no question that Mark Kingston and his team would like to leave Hoover with at least one win both to regain some confidence and make sure they give themselves more cushion for Selection Sunday next weekend. The Gamecocks will get an opportunity to accomplish both of those tasks and get some revenge in the process, as they'll face the No. 7-seed Alabama Crimson in a single elimination first-round game on Tuesday afternoon.
The time of the game will depend on when the tournament's first game between Georgia and LSU ends.
