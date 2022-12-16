Will Sanders Receives First-Round Grade

Baseball season is right around the corner, meaning many publications have begun sending out their mock drafts. With the southeast region becoming perhaps the regions with the best youth baseball, many of South Carolina's rivals in the surrounding areas have multiple players mocked in the first round.

Though South Carolina's 2022 season was very underwhelming, MLB.com has the Chicago White Sox selecting Gamecocks RHP Will Sanders with the 15h pick.

After two years, Sanders has compiled a career 3.47 ERA over b37 games, 25 of those being starts. Sanders has most impressed MLB scouts with his ability to strikeout opposing batters, averaging over one strikeout per inning in his collegiate career.

His impressive fastball-curveball duo has left many hitters confused in the batting box, including the Clemson Tigers, which he struck out 14 of in one game.

Perfect Game slotted Sanders as the 58th-best player in the class of 2020, though he has already surpassed those standards. Though he doesn't possess an extensive range of pitches in his arsenal, his ability to control and dominate with his three-pitch mix makes him a deadly weapon in your starting rotation.

Sanders also clocks in at 6'6 and 215 pounds, a build MLB scouts often drool over. His projectability, combined with his already impressive pitch arsenal, has made him an intriguing draft prospect. Sanders still has another season to prove to scouts why he should be higher but for now, expect Sanders to be a first-round talent.

