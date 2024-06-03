Gamecock Digest

Top Contenders for Gamecock Baseball's Head Coaching Position

Explore the roster of potential candidates poised to lead Gamecock Baseball into a new era of excellence.

Fisher Brewer

Louisville's coach Dan McDonnell watches his team warm up before a scrimmage on Friday, February 5, 2021. Mcdonnell04
Louisville's coach Dan McDonnell watches his team warm up before a scrimmage on Friday, February 5, 2021. Mcdonnell04 / Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via

After seven years, the Gamecocks have decided to part ways with Coach Mark Kingston, citing a tenure that fell short of expectations. Despite initial successes, including steering the Gamecocks to an NCAA Regional crown in his inaugural year, Kingston's tenure saw fluctuations in team performance. The big question now is: who will replace him? South Carolina boasts a rich baseball legacy, with a history of success including back-to-back national championships in the 2010s and multiple appearances in the national championship series. Currently, the Gamecocks have the No.1 player in the country, PJ Morlando, committed to them, fresh off winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award. With Morlando likely headed to the MLB Draft, the Gamecocks still possess a talented recruiting class and roster.

So, who is the right fit for the job? Let's explore a few early candidates.

Dan McDonnell of Louisville has long been on the radar of many Gamecock fans. With an impressive record of 742–330–1 all-time, including two National Coach of the Year awards and five College World Series appearances, McDonnell brings a wealth of experience and success to the table.

Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Dan McDonnell greets the umpires prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Dan McDonnell greets the umpires prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Walter of Wake Forest, although perhaps a less realistic option, has shown his coaching prowess with an all-time record of 882–689–1 (.561). Despite limited NCAA Super Regional appearances, Walter's success, including two NCAA Regional wins and an ACC division title, cannot be overlooked.

Jun 17, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Tom Walter looks on before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Tom Walter looks on before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Cliff Godwin from ECU boasts an impressive record of 395–186–1 all-time. With numerous AAC Coach of the Year awards and championships under his belt, Godwin's experience and track record of success make him a strong contender.

May 30, 2008; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri (1) talks with assistant coach Cliff Godwin (23) between innings during game three of the NCAA Baseball Championship Regional in Baton Rouge. LSU defeated the Southern Mississippi Eagles 13-4. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2008; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri (1) talks with assistant coach Cliff Godwin (23) between innings during game three of the NCAA Baseball Championship Regional in Baton Rouge. LSU defeated the Southern Mississippi Eagles 13-4. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports / Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Haire, currently coaching at Campbell, has garnered attention due to his consistent success in the Big South conference. With five Big South championships and four Coach of the Year awards, Haire has proven his ability to build and sustain winning programs.

Justin Haire head coach of the Campbell Fighting Camels
Justin Haire head coach of the Campbell Fighting Camels / By Keegan Nickoson – The Hamiltonian Magazine

Landon Powell, a former Gamecock and MLB player, has made a name for himself as one of the top coaches in Division II, helping NGU win a National Championship.

September 16, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Landon Powell (right) tags out Detroit Tigers third baseman Wilson Betemit (20) during the sixth inning at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
September 16, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Landon Powell (right) tags out Detroit Tigers third baseman Wilson Betemit (20) during the sixth inning at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Monte Lee, currently serving as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks, brings a unique perspective to the table. With experience as the head coach of the Clemson Tigers, Lee understands the intricacies of coaching in the competitive landscape of college baseball.

Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee during practice at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Friday, January 28,2022. Clemson Baseball Practice For 2022 Season Preview
Clemson Head Coach Monte Lee during practice at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Friday, January 28,2022. Clemson Baseball Practice For 2022 Season Preview / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

With plenty of viable options available, the Gamecocks are poised to invest in securing top talent for their next dugout leader. Who will be able to play top dollar for their next manager of the dugout?

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.