BREAKING: Dawn Staley, South Carolina WBB Land Arkansas Transfer Forward Maryam Dauda

Andrew Lyon

Jan 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Maryam Dauda (30) celebrates a three point basket during the second half against the LSU Lady Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
There aren't many questions that Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball team facing this offseason coming off of an undefeated national title run, but there was one question that the Gamecocks needed to find an answer to: who was going to fill in the void left by Kamilla Cardoso, who was just recently drafted No. 3 overall by the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

With little starting experience coming back at the five-spot, Carolina decided to look in the portal to see if they could land someone who would check off their respective boxes. They found that player in Arkansas transfer forward and rising redshirt junior Maryam Dauda, who committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday afternoon.

Dauda started all 33 games for the Razorbacks last season, averaging 10.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.24 blocks per contest. Against the Gamecocks back on February 29th, Maryam scored a then-season-high 19 points on 41.2 percent shooting from the floor. The Arkansas native also shot 31.9 percent from behind the three-point line on 91 shots this past Winter.

