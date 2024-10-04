Cardoso caps rookie year with WNBA All-Rookie Team selection
Former Gamecock Kamilla Cardoso, and current Chicago Sky center, finished her debut season in the WNBA being selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team.
Cardoso was selected alongside Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese, New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich, LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. This rookie class, headlined by Reese and Clark, have been praised by many as one of the best rookie classes in the history of the WNBA, giving even more importance to Cardoso’s selection.
After being sidelined with early season injuries, Cardoso averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52% from the field in 32 games as a rookie.
With her stellar rookie campaign, Cardoos continues to add to her legacy as one of the best players of the Dawn Staley era in Columbia.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds: Point Spread on the Move Again
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!