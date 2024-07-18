Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock A.J. Lawson shines against for Mavericks in Summer League

Jan 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard A.J. Lawson (9) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (72) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Former South Carolina Basketball player A.J. Lawson is coming off of a brilliant performance. finishing with 22 points and six rebounds on 57% shooting from the field in a 92-79 loss to the Miami Heat in NBA summer league action.  

Lawson is currently leading the Dallas Mavericks summer league team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game through three contests. Entering his third NBA season, Lawson hopes to find a stable situation with the defending Western Conference Champions. The former Gamecock is coming off a season where he played in 42 contests for Dallas, averaging 3.2 points in 7.4 minutes per game.

If this summer is an indication, the former All-SEC guard could play his way into a Dallas rotation that lost several key players from their NBA finals run last season.

