Gamecocks Flip 2025 Small Forward Abu Yarmah from NCAA Tournament Contender
South Carolina has added another big piece to its 2025 basketball class, with three-star small forward Abu Yarmah announcing his commitment to the Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Yarmah is a Roanoke, Virginia native who was previously committed to High Point University — a program that made the NCAA Tournament this past season — before reopening his recruitment. He made his commitment to South Carolina public on his Instagram account.
Yarmah put together a strong season in the Overtime Elite league, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was teammates with fellow Gamecock commits Eli Ellis, a four-star point guard, and Hayden Assemian, a three-star/four-star power forward.
At just 18 years old, Yarmah brings good size, a developing skillset, and the potential to become a strong contributor for Lamont Paris and his staff in the years ahead.
