Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Flip 2025 Small Forward Abu Yarmah from NCAA Tournament Contender

Fisher Brewer

Abu Yarmah
Abu Yarmah / OTE
In this story:

South Carolina has added another big piece to its 2025 basketball class, with three-star small forward Abu Yarmah announcing his commitment to the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Yarmah is a Roanoke, Virginia native who was previously committed to High Point University — a program that made the NCAA Tournament this past season — before reopening his recruitment. He made his commitment to South Carolina public on his Instagram account.

Yarmah put together a strong season in the Overtime Elite league, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was teammates with fellow Gamecock commits Eli Ellis, a four-star point guard, and Hayden Assemian, a three-star/four-star power forward.

At just 18 years old, Yarmah brings good size, a developing skillset, and the potential to become a strong contributor for Lamont Paris and his staff in the years ahead.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Basketball