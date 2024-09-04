Gamecocks forward Watkins arrested on assault and battery charges
South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on Saturday August 31, facing charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
Watkins was detained Saturday afternoon around 3:00 pm, and was granted a $30,000 recognizance bond, leaving jail around 3:30 pm.
WLTX reported that the warrant states, “Watkins assaulted the victim by ‘forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her.’”
The charge of kidnapping was added after the report said Watkins “grabbed the victim's head and forced her to walk down the hall, thus controlling her movement while preventing her from leaving."
The junior forward was a key contributor for the Gamecocks’ national title team last season. In 38 games, Watkins averaged 9.2 points, 2.4 blocks, 1.3 steals and 7.4 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game, earning her an All-SEC selection.
Watkins is scheduled to appear in court on October 25.
