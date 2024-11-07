Gamecocks’ lift Watkins Suspension
Isaiah Collins
South Carolina junior forward Ashlyn Watkins is closer to a return to the basketball court, as the university has decided to lift her indefinite suspension. The news comes after it was revealed through Richland county courts that all charges against Watkins had been dropped.
It was announced on Nov. 6 that Watkins had returned to practice, putting her immediately eligible to play in the Gamecocks next game against NC State on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.
Watkins appeared in 38 games for the Gamecocks in the 2023-24 season averaging just over 20 minutes per game. The junior forward was second on the team in FG% (55%), blocks per game (2.4) and rebounds per game (7.4).
