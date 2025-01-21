How GG Jackson II Performed in His First NBA Game Back From Injury
Former Gamecock basketball player and former No. 1 overall recruit GG Jackson took the NBA by storm last year. After playing in the final 48 games of the season, Jackson made his presence felt, averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game. His rookie season was highlighted by a career-high 44-point performance against the Denver Nuggets and a 31-point showing against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the season, he recorded three 30-point games, one 40-point game, and eight 20-point games, including two where he scored 27 points, just shy of another 30-point performance.
Jackson made history as the second-youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game and became the youngest player ever to score 25+ points off the bench, dethroning Kobe Bryant for that record. Additionally, he became the youngest player in NBA history to hit seven three-pointers in a single game. At just 19 years old, he recorded back-to-back 20+ point games, a feat last accomplished by players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant at the same age. Jackson’s stellar play earned him a spot on the All-Rookie team and Rookie of the Month honors for February.
This season, Jackson entered with high expectations after dominating the Summer League before a foot injury temporarily sidelined him. While rehabbing, he excelled in the G League, averaging 26.8 minutes, 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals/blocks, and shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.
On MLK Day, Jackson made his NBA season debut, playing 11 minutes and scoring four points on 2-of-5 shooting, along with grabbing one rebound. While the numbers may not jump off the page, this performance marked a key step in his return to NBA action.
Overall, it was a solid return for Jackson as he works to regain his rhythm and adjust to the speed of the NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies view him as a crucial piece for their future, alongside South Carolina native Ja Morant. Jackson’s potential is undeniable, and he is expected to play a significant role for the Grizzlies for years to come.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on