Gamecock Digest

How To Watch: Aliyah Boston's First Game Alongside Caitlin Clark

Andrew Lyon

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With excitement running abound on the first day of regular season action in the WNBA, a former South Carolina women's basketball star will be right in the middle of one of, if not the most prominent storyline on Tuesday night, as Aliyah Boston will begin second year with the Indiana Fever alongside fellow No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. Clark has long expressed excitement about getting to play with Aliyah, believing that the WNBA All-Star's ability to set screens and play with a dynamic guard like herself in pick-and-roll actions could pose significant problems for opposing defenses.

The duo, along with forward Boston's college frontcourt mate, Victaria Saxton, will go up against two former Gamecocks on the Sun's squad: guards Tyasha Harris and Tiffany Mitchell.

How To Watch: Indiana Fever At Connecticut Sun

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Andrew Lyon

ANDREW LYON