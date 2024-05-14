How To Watch: Aliyah Boston's First Game Alongside Caitlin Clark
With excitement running abound on the first day of regular season action in the WNBA, a former South Carolina women's basketball star will be right in the middle of one of, if not the most prominent storyline on Tuesday night, as Aliyah Boston will begin second year with the Indiana Fever alongside fellow No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. Clark has long expressed excitement about getting to play with Aliyah, believing that the WNBA All-Star's ability to set screens and play with a dynamic guard like herself in pick-and-roll actions could pose significant problems for opposing defenses.
The duo, along with forward Boston's college frontcourt mate, Victaria Saxton, will go up against two former Gamecocks on the Sun's squad: guards Tyasha Harris and Tiffany Mitchell.
How To Watch: Indiana Fever At Connecticut Sun
- Gamedays: Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, CT)
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
