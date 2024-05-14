Gamecock Digest

ICYMI: SEC Opponents Released For South Carolina's MBB Team

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris calls to his players during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena.(Mar., 21st, 2024) / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
We're less than two months into the offseason for South Carolina's men's basketball program, but the stage for next season is getting set with each passing week. Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks have every spot on their roster filled except for one scholarship spot, as 2024 three-star guard Trent Noah was released from his national letter of intent and wound up signing with the Kentucky Wildcats soon afterward. Now, the program knows exactly where they'll play each of their 15 SEC opponents next season and which ones they'll play twice, as the SEC slate was released on Monday afternoon.

Carolina has home-and-homes with Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State. They'll play Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt on the road while taking on Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M at home this coming winter. It'll be the first season with Oklahoma and Texas included on the schedule, as the two programs officially join the league this Summer.

