Jackson continues impressive summer league with double-double performance

Former South Carolina Gamecock GG Jackson put up stellar performance in NBA G League.

Isaiah Collins

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Former Gamecock GG Jackson had another standout performance in the 2024 summer league putting up 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 104-98 victory over the Orlando Magic. 

Through three games this summer, the second year forward is averaging 22.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jackson is once again reminding people of the talented prep player who came to South Carolina in 2022. Jackson was the number six recruit in the country, and the highest rated recruit in Gamecock’s history. 

While there were flashes of brilliance during Jackson’s time in Columbia, averaging 15.4 points per game and being named to the SEC’s all-freshman team, there were a fair share of struggles. Whether it was Jackson shooting 38.4% from the field for the season or the Gamecocks 11-21 record, Jackson slipped to the 45th pick of the 2023 NBA draft.

However, coming off of a stellar rookie campaign that earned him an NBA All-Rookie Second-Team selection, Jackson seems to be silencing the critics this summer. If he continues to impress like this leading into the next NBA season, fans might be in for a treat for Jackson's sophomore season.

