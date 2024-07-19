Jackson continues impressive summer league with double-double performance
Former Gamecock GG Jackson had another standout performance in the 2024 summer league putting up 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 104-98 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Through three games this summer, the second year forward is averaging 22.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Jackson is once again reminding people of the talented prep player who came to South Carolina in 2022. Jackson was the number six recruit in the country, and the highest rated recruit in Gamecock’s history.
While there were flashes of brilliance during Jackson’s time in Columbia, averaging 15.4 points per game and being named to the SEC’s all-freshman team, there were a fair share of struggles. Whether it was Jackson shooting 38.4% from the field for the season or the Gamecocks 11-21 record, Jackson slipped to the 45th pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
However, coming off of a stellar rookie campaign that earned him an NBA All-Rookie Second-Team selection, Jackson seems to be silencing the critics this summer. If he continues to impress like this leading into the next NBA season, fans might be in for a treat for Jackson's sophomore season.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!