Gamecocks remain No. 1 team in the nation
Chaunte'l Powell
The South Carolina Gamecocks staved off a talented Mississippi State team last week, then cruised to a win over Georgia on Sunday and as a result remain the number one team in the nation according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
USC received 26 first place votes. Oregon had a strong week as well and moved up to third, ahead of UConn.
Here's a complete list of the Top 25:
1. South Carolina (26) 19-1
2. Baylor (3) 17-1
3. Oregon 17-2
4. UConn 18-1
5. Louisville (1) 20-1
6. Stanford 18-2
7. NC State 19-1
8. UCLA 18-1
9. Mississippi St. 18-3
10. Oregon St. 16-4
11. DePaul 19-2
12. Gonzaga 20-1
13. Kentucky 15-3
14. Florida St. 17-3
15. Texas A&M 17-3
16. Arizona 16-3
17. Maryland 16-4
18. Iowa 17-3
19. Arizona St. 15-5
20. Indiana 15-5
21. South Dakota 19-2
22. Tennessee 16-4
23. Northwestern 17-3
24. Missouri St. 16-3
25. Arkansas 16-4