Gamecocks remain No. 1 team in the nation

The South Carolina Gamecocks staved off a talented Mississippi State team last week, then cruised to a win over Georgia on Sunday and as a result remain the number one team in the nation according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

USC received 26 first place votes. Oregon had a strong week as well and moved up to third, ahead of UConn.

Here's a complete list of the Top 25:

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1

2. Baylor (3) 17-1

3. Oregon 17-2

4. UConn 18-1

5. Louisville (1) 20-1

6. Stanford 18-2

7. NC State 19-1

8. UCLA 18-1

9. Mississippi St. 18-3

10. Oregon St. 16-4

11. DePaul 19-2

12. Gonzaga 20-1

13. Kentucky 15-3

14. Florida St. 17-3

15. Texas A & M 17-3

16. Arizona 16-3

17. Maryland 16-4

18. Iowa 17-3

19. Arizona St. 15-5

20. Indiana 15-5

21. South Dakota 19-2

22. Tennessee 16-4

23. Northwestern 17-3

24. Missouri St. 16-3

25. Arkansas 16-4