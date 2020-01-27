GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Gamecocks remain No. 1 team in the nation

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks staved off a talented Mississippi State team last week, then cruised to a win over Georgia on Sunday and as a result remain the number one team in the nation according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll. 

USC received 26 first place votes. Oregon had a strong week as well and moved up to third, ahead of UConn. 

Here's a complete list of the Top 25:

1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 

2. Baylor (3) 17-1

3. Oregon 17-2

4. UConn 18-1 

5. Louisville (1) 20-1 

6. Stanford 18-2

7. NC State 19-1 

8. UCLA 18-1 

9. Mississippi St. 18-3 

10. Oregon St. 16-4 

11. DePaul 19-2 

12. Gonzaga 20-1

13. Kentucky 15-3 

14. Florida St. 17-3

15. Texas A&M 17-3

16. Arizona 16-3

17. Maryland 16-4

18. Iowa 17-3

19. Arizona St. 15-5 

20. Indiana 15-5

21. South Dakota 19-2

22. Tennessee 16-4

23. Northwestern 17-3

24. Missouri St. 16-3

25. Arkansas 16-4

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Gamecocks named to Preseason All-American team

This is the 4th consecutive year that a Gamecock has earned Preseason All-America honors by Baseball America.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Dawn Staley speaks on the passing of Kobe Bryant. https://twitter.com/JoshHyberUSC/status/1221551735849865224?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Harris breaks assists record in Gamecocks' win over UGA

South Carolina cruised to an 88-53 win over Georgia.

University of South Carolina Athletics

BREAKING: Laker great Kobe Bryant reportedly dies in helicopter crash. https://twitter.com/abc7curt/status/1221517701987721216?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Commodores trying to stay confident after tying SEC losing streak

Vanderbilt has been dealt a tough hand this season and head coach Jerry Stackhouse said they'll navigate it as best they can.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks cruise past Commodores

South Carolina wins 90-64 and keeps Vanderbilt winless in the SEC

Chaunte'l Powell

Four-star safety receives offer to South Carolina. https://twitter.com/f0reignb0yfonzo/status/1221247902888222722?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Roy Williams passes Dean Smith in all-time wins. https://twitter.com/si_ncaabb/status/1221147487047688193?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

The latest first round predictions of this year's NFL draft. https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1220949462929104898?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Is college hoops really crazier than usual this year? https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1220911714281164800?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell