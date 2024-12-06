Kitts’ double-double performance leads Gamecocks past Duke
Isaiah Collins
South Carolina women’s basketball defended their home floor in a 81-70 victory over the number eight ranked Duke Blue Devils on December 5.
The Gamecocks were led by junior forward Chloe Kitts who pitched in 21 points and 11 rebounds, as well as two steals and two blocks. Senior guard Te-Hina Paopao added 11 points going three of four from behind the three point line.
South Carolina’s offense, as a whole, was humming all night, shooting 57% from the field and 50% from beyond the three point line.
South Carolina jumped out to a 28-12 lead in the first quarter and walked into halftime up 20. A large reason for their lead was the Gamecocks were able to limit Duke’s trips to the free throw line, as the Blue Devils only shot seven total free throws.
The victory puts the Gamecocks at 8-1 on the season and gives them their first top ten win of the season. South Carolina will face the ninth ranked TCU Horned Frogs in what looks to be their last major test of non-conference play on December 8 at 6 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Introduces Jeremiah Donati as New Athletics Director
- South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
- South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!