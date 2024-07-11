South Carolina Gamecocks Coach Staley Is To Be Honored With Jimmy V Award
If you've been in tune with everything South Carolina, you know Coach Dawn Staley has become a major advocate for the fight against cancer. Im sure many of you noticed the floral necklace she wore for the entirety of the season that was made with the help of a young girl, Carmen. Hitting close to home last summer Staley's good friend and former assistant caoch, Nikki McCray-Penson passed away at 51 after he battle with cancer.
"After my firstMy Special Aflac Duck delivery last year, I wore a necklace crafted by a patient, serving as a constant reminder to maintain perspective in all situations. Aflac and I are deeply committed to giving back, particularly to children facing sickle cell — an often overlooked community," said Coach Staley.
The living legend, Staley partnered with Aflac to give away My Special Aflac Ducks, to children ages 3 and older providing them companionship upon the fight against sickle-cell. Because of Staleys admirable efforts against cancer, she'll be honored this Thursday with the most prestigious award at the ESPYS with the Jimmy V Award For Perseverance. The ESPYS will air live on ESPN Thurday evening at 8p.m. ET. Last year's WNBA Finals MVP Aja Wilson and the reigning women's 38-0 2024 national champions have been nominated for ESPYS, best athlete and best team this year.
The Jimmy V Award, was created for the late former NC State head coach, Jim Valvano who was charasmatic man that seemed to never make an ememy during his coaching tenure. Coach Valvano was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma, a glandular cancer, in June 1992. He announced the creation of the V Foundation in his legendary, "Dont ever give up", speech at the ESPYS in March 1993.
Coach Staley won her third national championship as a head coach with the South Carolina Gamecocks, which is another reason why she's being honored for the Jimmy V award, as she become not only a beacon for women's hoops but an overall ambassador for the game itself, period.