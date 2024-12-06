Gamecock Digest

Preview: South Carolina hosts Duke in early season top-10 matchup

Nov 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) drives to the basket past UCLA Bruins forward Timea Gardiner (30) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Duke Blue Devils on Dec. 5 at at 8 p.m. in their biggest test since the Gamecocks fell to #1 UCLA 62-77 on November 24. 

In the two games since that loss the Gamecocks have gone 2-0 beating Purdue and #20 Iowa State by a combined 88 points. South Carolina’s defense has been the main emphasis in the past two games. 

Against #20 Iowa State South Carolina held the Cyclones to just 23% shooting from the field and just 17% shooting from beyond the three point line in a 76-36 victory. The Gamecocks followed that performance up by forcing 19 Purdue turnovers in a 99-51 winning effort. 

The Blue Devils are coming into tonight's game with an 8-1 record having recently beaten #11 Oklahoma in overtime on November 27. The Blue Devils are a top-25 team in FG% (48.3%) and 3P% (38.9%), as well as being a top 15 team in points scored (749). 

With just five games remaining before conference play the Gamecocks have a chance to make a big statement in the early season. 

