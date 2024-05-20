Gamecock Digest

REPORT: Former Gamecock MBB Center Josh Gray Transfers To SEC Foe

Andrew Lyon

Dec 6, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA: University of South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33) blocks the shot of Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Dec 6, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33) blocks the shot of Clemson graduate Joseph Girard III during the first half at Littlejohn Coliseum. / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
In this new era of college athletics mixed with the transfer portal, depending on the program, the portal will giveth, but the portal will taketh also. In the case of Lamont Parisand South Carolina's Men's Basketball program this offseason, they've endured both, securing commits from Alabama's Nick Pringle, Missouri's Jordan Butler, and the MEAC Player of the Year in Norfolk State's Jamarii Thomas. However, the Gamecocks have also lost their leading scorer from last season, guard Meechie Johnson, to Ohio State, along with guard Ebrima Dibba, who landed at Cleveland State.

Center Josh Gray was the last portal entry from Carolina who had yet to land, but that all changed on Sunday evening. As first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the Brooklyn native has committed to the Missouri Tigers, effectively making the Gamecocks' acquisition of Jordan Butler a trade, so to speak. South Carolina defeated the Tigers in both meetings last season by a combined point margin of +10.

Andrew Lyon

