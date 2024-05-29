REPORT: South Carolina MBB Assistant Leaving For Big 12 Coaching Gig
For the first time since arriving in Columbia in the 2022 offseason, South Carolina men's basketball coach Lamont Paris is dealing with some staff turnover. On Tuesday morning, TheBigSpur.com's John Whittle reported that assistant men's basketball coach Tim Buckley is leaving to accept a similar role with the Big 12's Cincinnati Bearcats.
With the departure, Paris now has only three assistant coaches on staff: his right-hand man Tanner Bronson, Eddie Shannon, and David McKinley, the latter of whom joined the staff this past offseason. Two things that will be missed with Buckley leaving are his reputation in terms of shooting development, to the point where he earned the nickname 'The Shot Doctor,' and the fact that Tim was the lone former head coach on Paris' staff, meaning he likely served as invaluable counsel when it came to game-planning and in-game decisions.
One thing that's known with Lamont when it comes to his staff is that, like many coaches, he likes to surround himself with people with whom he is familiar, and one has to imagine that will be no different with whoever he hires as Tim Buckley's replacement.
You Might Also Like:
- BREAKING: SEC Transfer Center Nick Pringle Commits To South Carolina!
- A Breakdown Of 2024 Four-Star South Carolina Signee Cam ScottICYMI: SEC Opponents Released For South Carolina's MBB Team
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Isaiah Collins on X: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!