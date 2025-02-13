South Carolina Basketball Drops Another Coference Game to Ole Miss
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered the 2025 basketball season having made the tournament in 2024. It's been a tough year to say the least inside the conference. The Gamecocks dropped another heartbreaker on Wednesday night against the No. 19 ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enterred the 2024-2025 basketball season looking to build on the prior season that saw them make a run to the NCAA Men's Tournament. However, it's been a brutal season for the Gamecocks. They don't have a single win inside conference play, granted it's perhaps the deepest and best SEC slate the conference has ever seen.
Wednesday night at home against the No. 19 ranked Ole Miss Rebels was yet another gutting loss. The Gamecocks battled the entire games, exchanging lead after lead with the Rebels, until there were two minutes left in the contest. Ole Miss's back to back three-point possessions with just over two-minutes essentially sealed the game for the Rebels.
Despite the loss, opposing head coach Chris Beard provided positive notes about the Gamecocks, believing they will eventually get out of this skid in the conference.
"'Winning time' is when we played our best, the last four or five minutes of the game, so that's a positive. It's everything we thought it would be. I know it's been well-documented. This team is good, it's well-coached, has an NBA player on it. They've been in a lot of games like this."
