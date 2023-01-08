Coming off of a dominating performance against the Auburn Tigers, the Gamecocks look to carry over potentially their best all-around performance to their second SEC road matchup on the schedule when they play in Starkville later today.

South Carolina has won each of the last four meetings against the Bulldogs and won by 23 points the last time they made the trip to The Hump, as Mississippi State fans know it.

The Bulldogs are a team whose offense starts and ends with guard Anastasia Hayes, who currently leads the SEC in total assists with 86 and average assists per game with 5.38. The Bulldogs are also highly balanced in their scoring output, as each of their starters average at least 8 points per game, with three players averaging double-digit figures every time they step out on the floor.

The Gamecocks will look to extend the third-longest winning streak to start a season in program history in what is the first of a two-game road trip this week.

How To Watch South Carolina at Mississippi State

Gameday: Sunday, January 8th, 2023.

Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Game time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS)

Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS)

