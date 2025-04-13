South Carolina Basketball Lands Boston College Transfer Elijah Strong
The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed transfer big man Elijah Strong from Boston College.
The South Carolina Gamecocks made a return to the Men's March Madness tournament during the 2023-2024 season, and in 2024-2025, things didn't go as well. They failed to make the tournament and were a dismal (2-16) in conference play.
This offseason, big man Nick Pringle elected to enter the portal while also exploring his NBA Draft options. The Gamecocks have now added Boston College transfer Elijah Strong.
Strong comes to the Gamecocks with two years of eligibility remaining. In his two years with Boston College, Strong saw extensive minutes, even as a freshman. As a sophomore, Strong averaged 9.6 PPG in 2024-2025, including a 25-point performance against Temple.
The Gamecocks were in desperate need of a big man who can score, Strong brings precisely that to the roster for next season.
The Gameoccks didn't have the season they were hopeful for this season. Though with the current nature of college basketball, they are just a few of the right transfer additions away from being competitive again in 2025-2026.
