Gamecocks Season Opener Moved

We are under two months from the start of college basketball season. South Carolina has captured national attention by acquiring forward GG Jackson, a highly touted prospect that reclassified to join this team.

Fans have to wait just a little longer to see this team, as they announced on Tuesday that they had postponed the opener one day. South Carolina will now take on South Carolina State on Tuesday, November 8, at home.

Head coach Lamont Paris will make his coaching debut for the Gamecocks, and the hype is already building. Since arriving, Paris has made waves on the recruiting trail, attacking the southeastern region hard.

He hosted several top prospects for South Carolina's football game against Georgia this past weekend. Things should heat up as we approach the season tipoff, both on the trail and the court.

The Gamecocks are a dark horse pick to make noise in the SEC this season. Jackson's arrival has some national analysts questioning this team's ceiling; are they legitimate contenders to win the conference? Only time will tell, but early returns say the Gamecocks are in for a fun season.

