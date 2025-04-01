Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Guard Jamarii Thomas Enters the Transfer Portal

Fisher Brewer

Mar 12, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) screams to his team against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
After one year at South Carolina, former four-star transfer point guard Jamarii Thomas has decided to enter the transfer portal. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 turnovers, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37% from the field and 36% from three. Thomas was the team’s second-leading scorer but didn’t have the season many expected, as his efficiency and playmaking ability weren’t showcased much this past year.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Thomas still has some upside for the next program he joins. Before transferring to South Carolina, he put up 16.9 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field at NSU.

