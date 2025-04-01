South Carolina Guard Jamarii Thomas Enters the Transfer Portal
After one year at South Carolina, former four-star transfer point guard Jamarii Thomas has decided to enter the transfer portal. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 turnovers, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 37% from the field and 36% from three. Thomas was the team’s second-leading scorer but didn’t have the season many expected, as his efficiency and playmaking ability weren’t showcased much this past year.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Thomas still has some upside for the next program he joins. Before transferring to South Carolina, he put up 16.9 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field at NSU.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!