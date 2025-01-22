South Carolina Signee Eli Ellis Nominated for 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game

Gamecock Digest

South Carolina basketball signee Eli Ellis has been nominated for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game, adding another prestigious honor to his impressive list of accomplishments. Known for his scoring ability, Ellis has lit up the court with multiple 40- and 50-point performances, showcasing his dynamic playmaking and scoring prowess.

Ellis has also gained recognition off the court, building relationships with NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell and former NBA All-Star and champion Shaquille O’Neal. His influence has expanded beyond basketball, making him a social media sensation with his highlights going viral.

Currently competing in the Overtime Elite (OTE) league in Atlanta, Ellis continues to prove himself as one of the nation’s top talents. His success in OTE has turned heads, and his nomination for the McDonald’s All-American Game is a testament to his hard work and skill.

The 4-star point guard is not only a standout on the court but also a rising star in the basketball community. As Ellis gears up for his future at South Carolina, Gamecock fans are eager to see how his game will translate to the college level and beyond.

Stay tuned for more updates on Ellis's journey and his upcoming freshman year with the Gamecocks!

