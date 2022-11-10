Milaysia Fulwiley Makes College Decision

Head coach Dawn Staley has become a recruiting powerhouse over the years as prospects yearn to play for a hall of fame. Staley has won national championships at the collegiate level and four Olympic gold medals.

This towering resumé sticks out to point guards because Staley played the position back in her heyday. For the 2023 recruiting cycle, Staley recognized one guard who could help South Carolina maintain their perch as one of the best programs in all women's college hoops.

That player was Milaysia Fulwiley. Staley quickly formed a bond with Fulwiley due to the proximity, as Fulwiley plays for Keenan High School, just a 21-minute drive from the Colonial Life Arena.

This relationship culminated in Milaysia's big announcement on Thursday afternoon, as she committed to play for Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Fulwiley is rated as the 13th best prospect in the 2023 class according to ESPN's recruiting rankings and is sure to bring a dynamic skillset to the hardwood for her hometown program.

The Gamecocks are off to a hot start this season, dominating in their season opener. They are one of the most complete teams in college basketball and should be moving forward.

