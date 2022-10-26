Aliyah Boston: Unanimous Preseason All-American

Many people who follow women's college basketball understand just how great forward Aliyah Boston has been at South Carolina over the last three seasons. In that period, Boston has been named a unanimous first-team postseason All-American twice and was named the National Player of the Year, National Defensive Player of the Year, and SEC Player of the Year, all just last season.

If Boston's Gamecock career ended today, she would still go down as one of the greatest athletes to ever play for the school and one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time. On Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press acknowledged the historic season Aliyah Boston had last year by naming her a unanimous first-team selection on their Preseason All-American team.

With all Boston's accomplishments racked up, it's probably fair to say this doesn't phase her too much. It's good to see. However, her greatness continues to be recognized, as Gamecock nation will only have so much more time to cherish the sheer dominance that Aliyah brings to the hardwood in the Colonial Life Arena every time she steps on the court.

