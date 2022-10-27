Skip to main content

GG Jackson Named To Watchlist

South Carolina forward GG Jackson is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, given to the top power forward in college basketball.

College basketball has some dominant big men, and the national media seems to think forward GG Jackson belongs among that group. Jackson is on the watchlist for the Karl Malone Award, given to the top power forward annually.

CBS insider Jon Rothstein said that head coach Lamont Paris plans to use Jackson at small forward this year, but those plans may change as things progress. Jackson is a fluid athlete capable of playing the three out to a small-ball five.

South Carolina hosted the Garnet and Black Madness on Wednesday, a preseason scrimmage put on for fans. Jackson had freshman moments but also showcased the impressive traits that made him a highly-touted recruit.

The hopes of Columbia ride on his shoulders this season. South Carolina's ceiling is incredibly high if Jackson can become an efficient player on both ends. They were picked to finish last in the SEC, but that all changes with a dynamic two-way force.

Paris encourages fans to remain patient with Jackson, saying the freshman still has things to learn. Being the face of a program at seventeen is not easy, but that is Jackson's current predicament.

