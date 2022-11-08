Hayden Brown Available For Season Opener

During the program's eventful offseason, forward Hayden Brown was one of South Carolina's critical additions. He was a productive player in the Southern Conference and, based on his years of experience, is automatically the elder statesman of Lamont Paris' inaugural team.

Despite what Brown brings to the court, Gamecock fans have yet to see him in live action due to a hamstring injury he sustained at some point during the preseason.

However, the South Carolina faithful won't have to wait longer to watch the pivotal transfer play. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Brown will be available to play tonight's game against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

It's safe to assume that Hayden Brown won't play significant minutes due to the time he's missed, but he could see some playing time to try and knock off some of the proverbial rust he has accumulated in his time away from the hardwood.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

