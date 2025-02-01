Texas A&M vs South Carolina - Can Gamecocks Get First Conference Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Columbia. We preview the matchup and tell you how to watch the Gamecocks attempt to earn their first conference win.
The South Carolina Men's Basketball team has seen better days. They are currently a winles (0-8) in conference play and have a chance to secure their first conference win Saturday night against the No. 13 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.
The contest is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM EST inside of Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, February 1st. 2025
- Game time: 8:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
ESPN Matchup Predictor - Texas A&M vs Sout Carolina
Texas A&M: 72.5% Chance to Win
South Carolina: 27.5% Chance to Win
