Gamecock Digest

Texas A&M vs South Carolina - Can Gamecocks Get First Conference Win

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) celebrates a three point basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) celebrates a three point basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks host the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Columbia. We preview the matchup and tell you how to watch the Gamecocks attempt to earn their first conference win.

The South Carolina Men's Basketball team has seen better days. They are currently a winles (0-8) in conference play and have a chance to secure their first conference win Saturday night against the No. 13 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

The contest is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 PM EST inside of Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina

ESPN Matchup Predictor - Texas A&M vs Sout Carolina

Texas A&M: 72.5% Chance to Win
South Carolina: 27.5% Chance to Win

