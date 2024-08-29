Top 15 Recruit Martay Barnes Set for Unofficial Visit on August 31
Martay Barnes, a combo guard from the class of 2027, has scheduled an unofficial visit with South Carolina on Saturday August 31.
Barnes is a 6’2 guard from Melbourne, FL, and is currently ranked as the 15th best player in his recruiting class by ESPN in their top 25 rankings of the 2027 class. Barnes only official offer is from the University of Central Florida (UCF), though it is still early on in his recruitment process.
During his freshman year at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Barnes averaged 17.3 points per game, while adding 3.1 assist, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals for their varsity team according to MaxPreps.
Barnes is the younger of current Gamecocks running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.
