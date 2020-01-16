South Carolina upsets No. 10 Kentucky

The South Carolina Gamecocks didn’t score their first field goal against No.10 Kentucky until the 13:19 mark of the first half after a putback dunk by Keyshawn Bryant.

It looked like the Gamecocks were going to have one of those nights, but they continued to fight and scrape and as a result upset the Wildcats 81-78.

Kentucky tied the game with under 10 seconds left then Jermaine Cousinard came down the court and hit a three at the buzzer to give the Gamecocks the win.

In the second half, Kentucky gave up five three-point plays, allowing the Gamecocks to stay in the ball game.

The Wildcats missed a shot, Cousinard caught the outlet pass and made the layup for the Gamecocks and tied the game at 68-68 with 4:18 left in the game.

USC took its first lead of the game with 3:30 left to play after a three by Justin Minaya. Kentucky answered with a bad shot, the Gamecocks rebounded and Minaya hustled and hit a layup to make it a 73-70 game. AJ Lawson sailed in later and his layup gave the Gamecocks a 75-70 game.

The Wildcats went about three minutes without scoring late in the fourth while the Gamecocks went on that 7-0 run.

Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 26 points, followed by Bryant with 15, Minaya with 11 and AJ Moss with 10.