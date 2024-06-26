Cole Messina Named Consensus All-American
Another day, another recognition for the Gamecock's star catcher. After being announced as a second team All-American earlier this month, Cole Messina is officially a consensus All-American.
Messina earned second team honors this morning (Wednesday, June 26) from D1 Baseball adding to the second team honors from Baseball America, ABCA, NCBWA, and Perfect Game.
On the year, Messina led the team with a .326 batting average adding in 64 runs, 73 hits, 71 RBIs, and 21 home runs. He also threw out 13 base runners, with three of those coming in one game in the Raleigh Regional against James Madison on May 31.
Messina was named to both All-Raleigh Regional and All-SEC tournament squads. During the SEC tournament, he played in five games, setting the SEC tournament record with 16 RBIs, and hit two home runs. Messina was added to the All-SEC second team after batting .330, with six home runs, and 28 RBIs in conference play.
Currently, Messina is viewed as a second round pick by ESPN in their lastest mock draft. They have the Milwaukee Brewers taking Messina 67th overall. The draft is only two weeks away as day one of the draft will take place on Sunday, July 14.
