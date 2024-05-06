ICYMI: Cole Messina Named SEC Player Of The Week
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a road series win over the Missouri Tigers, which might've seemed relatively easy if you simply looked at the box scores but was a lot more competitive if you watched the games. Needing to clinch the series to avoid having their regional hosting odds taking a hit, junior catcher Cole Messina came up huge at the plate, racking up seven total hits in eleven at-bats against the Tigers, including two home runs, one triple and two doubles, driving in seven total runs in the process. For his standout performances at the plate, Messina was named the conference's player of the week by the SEC on Monday afternoon.
It's the first time in his career that Cole has been named the SEC Player of the Week. To this point in the season, Messina is slashing .316/.454/.673, has hit 14 homers, and batted in 49 runs, ranking first on the team in batting average and RBIs.
