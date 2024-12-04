Dylan Stweart Named Freshman of the Year Finalist
Dylan Stewart burst onto the season early in 2024 for the Gamecocks. His high level of play has earned him national recoginition as one of the best in the game.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which began in 2018, annually goes to the nation's top freshman. Past receipents of the award include Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Memphis' Kenneth Gainwell, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Georgia's Brock Bowers, and Alabama's Caleb Downs.
Stewart, the 6-foot-6 and 240 pound edge, joined the Gamecocks as a top 20 overall player in the 2024 class. He finished the regular season with 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, inlcuding four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
Stewart joins Alabama's Ryan Williams, Minnesota's Koi Perich, Texas' Collin Simmons, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. These finalists for the 7th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will hear one of their names called on December 26.
