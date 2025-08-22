Five Star OL Darius Gray Commits To South Carolina
South Carolina continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail and landed one of the best offensive linemen in the country. The Gamecocks received a major boost to their recruiting class after landing five-star prospect Darius Gray, a top 30 consensus overall recruit. The Gamecocks beat out Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, and Tennessee for Gray.
Gray is the first five-star commit for the Gamecocks in the 2026 recruiting cycle. South Carolina had the No. 19 spot in team industry rankings before landing Gray. He is also the first five-star since 2024 for the Gamecocks when they landed Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart in back-to-back classes.
Here is some insight from South Carolina on SI Brooks Austin when he caught up with Gray about the Gamecocks.
“They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same. You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs, and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
This commitment is big because you have four-star QB Landon Duckworth, who was a big get for the Gamecocks, and now has multiple top linemen to help protect him in the future. The Gamecocks now have two blue-chip interior offensive linemen in the 2026 class that will be big for the future of the program and how they want to operate. The other is Zyon Guiles. South Carolina also has four-star Kamari Blair at the tackle position, who is a top 300 overall recruit.
With the college football season beginning next week for the Gamecocks, they have now put together a solid 2026 class with the potential to make it even better if they can flip some top recruits come December.