2025 Heisman Odds - South Carolina QB, LaNorris Sellers With Great Odds
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering the 2025 season with perhaps the best quarterback in the SEC in the form of LaNorris Sellers. Here’s the latest on his Heisman odds.
The Gamecocks were in Atlanta a week ago for SEC Media Days with head coach Shane Beamer bringing QB, LaNorris Sellers alongside him. Sellers would go on to be voted preseason first-team All-SEC entering the 2025 season.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback has experienced plenty of hype and anticipation this offseason. He’s been connected to the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft as the season approaches. Yet, he’s not exactly a “Heisman favorite” according to the latest odds.
Latest 2025 Heisman Odds
- Arch Manning, QB (+700)
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB (+800)
- Cade Klubnik, QB (+900)
- Jeremiah Smith, WR (+1300)
- Drew Allar, QB (+1600)
- Ty Simpson, QB (+1700)
- Julian Sayin, QB (+1800)
- John Mateer, QB (+2000)
- DJ Lagway, QB (+2000)
- Dante Moore, QB (+2500)
- LaNorris Sellers, QB (+2500)
Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks open their 2025 season against Virginia Tech in a neutral-site game in Atlanta, Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
