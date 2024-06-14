2025 LB AJ Holloway Commits to South Carolina Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on a bit of a recruiting tear as of late. Head coach Shane Beamer alluded to a few silent commits, and we have some answers as to who those future Gamecocks may inevitably be.
On Thursday, the Gamecocks added TE Preston Douglas to the class on Wednesday and the good news for the Gamecocks hasn't stopped there. Friday they landed the commitment of 2025 ILB AJ Holloway. Holloway resides in Buford, Georgia and chose the Gamecocks over the likes of Kansas State, Kentucky, and Maryland. He's set to join a class in the 2025 class that currently has 10 other commits.
South Carolina 2025 Commits
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Caleb Williams, DL
- Brian Rowe, WR
- Jayden Sellers, WR
- Jaquel Holman, ATH
- Kobby Sakyi-Prah, EDGE
- Anthony Addison, EDGE
- Damarcus Leach, S
- Christopher Hatfield, CB
- AJ Holloway, LB
- Preston Douglas, TE
