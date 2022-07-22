Cam Smith and Zacch Pickens lead preseason recognition for South Carolina football team

The SEC Media Days in Atlanta are over, resulting in, among other things, the media placing four South Carolina players on the All-Southeastern Conference teams.

Cornerback Cam Smith and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens earned spots on the second team. Tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Josh Vann were third-team choices.

Smith and Pickens are in-state recruits from Blythewood and Anderson, respectively.

Smith earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press a year ago after leading the team with 14 passes defended, including three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games played and only 15 catches on 32 targets throughout the season.

Pickens finished with 38 tackles including four sacks, in 2021. He was a member of the 2019 SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team and a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Bell landed on the AP All-Bowl team after catching five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, where South Carolina defeated North Carolina, 38-21. That performance raised his totals for last season to 30 receptions for 497 yards and five TDS.

Vann was the Steve Spurrier Award winner as the team's offensive MVP in 2021 after catching 43 passes for 679 yards with five touchdowns. He enters the 2022 season with 90 career receptions, good for 25th on the school's all-time list.

USC was picked by the media to finish fifth in the SEC's Eastern Division. Georgia was the overwhelming favorite to repeat as the East champions, followed by Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida ahead of South Carolina, which romped to a 40-17 victory over the Gators last November.

Alabama is the heavy favorite to win the Western Division and be crowned the SEC Champion in December.