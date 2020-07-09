Annual South Carolina Clemson Game Expected To Be Cancelled

The ACC is reportedly planning on moving to a conference-only schedule, which means the South Gamecocks would not face their in-state rival for the first time in over 100 years.

There are four ACC-SEC matchups that happen annually; Georgia-Georgia Tech, FSU-Florida, South Carolina-Clemson and Kentucky-Louisville. With the announcement of conference-only play for the ACC, it appears all four rivalry games will be cancelled, though the SEC has not announced any restrictions.

The announcement comes a day after the Ivy League announced it was cancelling all fall sports.

