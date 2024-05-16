ANALYSIS: Will Higher Returning Production Correlate To More Wins For South Carolina's Football Team?
This past Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his returning production numbers for all 133 FBS teams, including Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks. While we noted that Carolina saw a year-over-year increase in this department, we didn't compare the numbers to the rest of the league or use last year's numbers to see if they could serve as an indicator of performance for the 2024 season. Let's take a look at the SEC's returning production:
Returning Production For Every SEC Team In 2024
1) Kentucky (72%) | T-13th Nationally
2) Missouri (71%) | T-17th Nationally
3) Ole Miss (70%) | T-21st Nationally
T-4th) Florida (68%) | T-26th Nationally
T-4th) Georgia (68%) | T-26th Nationally
T-6th) Texas (67%) | T-36th Nationally
T-6th) Texas A&M (67%) | T-36th Nationally
8th) Auburn (66%) | T-40th Nationally
T-9th) South Carolina (65%) | T-48th Nationally
T-9th) Oklahoma (65%) | T-48th Nationally
T-11th) LSU (64%) | T-57th Nationally
T-11th) Vanderbilt (64%) | T-57th Nationally
13th) Arkansas (61%) | T-68th Nationally
14th) Alabama (53%) | T-99th Nationally
15th) Tennessee (48%) | T-108th Nationally
16th) Mississippi State (45%) | T-116th Nationally
When looking at the SEC's returning production rankings from this past offseason and their subsequent win total change from 2022 to 2023 (not including bowl games), this is what I compiled:
1) Texas A&M (80%) | +2
2) Missouri (78%) | +4
T-3rd) Auburn (71%) | +1
T-3rd) Ole Miss (71%) | +2
T-3rd) LSU (71%) | 0
6th) Vandy (64%) | -3
T-7th) Tennessee (63%) | -2
T-7th) Kentucky (63%) | 0
9th) Georgia (61%) | 0
10th) Mississippi State (57%) | -3
11th) South Carolina (55%) | -3
T-12th) Arkansas (54%) | -2
T-12th) Florida (54%) | -1
14th) Alabama 40%) | +1
Based on last season's results, four of the five teams who returned 71% or more of their production from 2022 added to their year-over-year win total. Only two teams fit that criteria this offseason: Kentucky and Missouri. Every team that returned 57% or less of their production from 2022 saw a lower win total in 2023, with the lone exception being Alabama. This offseason, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi State all fit that criteria.
What this all means for the Gamecocks is that there's no guarantee they'll win more games this season as the experience gap in the league lessens across the board, but based on these numbers, they're more likely to maintain the record they had last year at 5-7.
You Might Also Like:
- Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette To Face One Another In Week One
- Kickoff Time For South Carolina - Kentucky Announced
- Former Gamecocks Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, & Nick Gargiulo Sign NFL Contracts
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!