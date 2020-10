For the first time this season the South Carolina Gamecocks are the favorites in an SEC matchup, but that doesn't mean it's going to be an easy one.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming into Saturday's contest having already faced the defending national champion LSU Tigers and nearly upsetting No. 21 Texas A & M.

This week Greg Arias of Commodore County gives some insight to what Vanderbilt is bringing to Saturday's game.