Betting Line Continues Movement

Kentucky suffered some unfortunate news on Wednesday evening. Star quarterback Will Levis will be a game-time decision for the Wildcats after suffering an unknown injury against Ole Miss.

Levis' injury is not believed to be related to the grotesque finger dislocation that made the rounds on social media. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported that Levis has not been ruled out, and it seems he won't be before Saturday.

Nonetheless, the mere possibility that he could miss the game has prompted sports books to shift the lines in South Carolina's favor. The spread opened at Kentucky -10.5 on most sites, but that number has since changed.

Draft Kings: Kentucky -6, South Carolina +205

Fan Duel: Kentucky -6, SC ML +195,

Caesars Sportsbook: Kentucky -7, South Carolina +235

South Carolina has several favorable matchups that gives them a legitimate opportunity to knock off Kentucky, with or without Levis. The Gamecocks are trending upwards, and an in-conference win on the road against a ranked opponent would propel them onto another playing field.

Head coach Shane Beamer is aspiring to elevate his program in a similar way to how Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Stoops took a shot at Beamer over the summer, but since has given his stamp of approval.

