Betting Movement Continues For South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

The public money favored Texas A&M to start the week, but as we approach kickoff, things are shifting toward South Carolina. As the general consensus flipped, several major sportsbooks have altered the odds.

All books had Texas A&M as a 4.5-point favorite on Sunday afternoon. However, many now have them as 3-point favorites, a substantial line change that denotes how much money was placed on South Carolina.

The odds for South Carolina at +3 are almost even on most sites. The over/under is still sitting at 44.5, as many expect this one to be a classic, hard-fought SEC brawl. Both defenses are playing at a high level, while the offenses are struggling to sustain drives.

This projects as one of the larger matchups of the weekend. The evening slate is relatively weak, as the only ranked matchup is Alabama vs. Mississippi State. Many expect the Crimson Tide to stomp the Bulldogs; therefore, many will turn on a more competitive game.

South Carolina and Texas A&M fit that bill; they are high-brand names with roster talent amidst significant rebuilds and large culture shifts.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest