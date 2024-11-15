Breaking Down Missouri’s Quarterback Situation Ahead of Showdown with Gamecocks This Weekend
South Carolina's playoff hopes are still in play, with a crucial matchup against No. 24 Missouri looming this weekend. However, the Tigers may be facing a major setback, as star quarterback Brady Cook—who's racked up an impressive 8,291 career passing yards and 46 touchdowns—is currently listed as doubtful after suffering an injury. Missouri’s offense has leaned heavily on Cook’s impact and playmaking, making his potential absence a game-changer.
Further compounding Missouri’s challenge is the loss of their backup QB, Sam Horn. The redshirt sophomore was once a top Gamecock target and a four-star prospect known for his chemistry with Travis Hunter in high school. Now, with both Cook and Horn unavailable, Missouri will look to veteran transfer Drew Pyne. Pyne, who previously played at Notre Dame and Arizona State, has career stats of 2,921 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. While he has experience, his performance has been inconsistent, leading to a backup role over recent seasons. This situation puts Missouri in a vulnerable spot, one that seems to favor the Gamecocks.
For South Carolina, this game is a pivotal step in their quest for a playoff path. Though the playoff is far from guaranteed, ESPN’s Playoff Predictor currently gives South Carolina a 27% chance to make it if they win out—a prediction that fluctuated this week. The app lays out a scenario where, should the Gamecocks keep their momentum and continue winning, they could finish 11th, potentially setting up a first-round clash with Penn State. While only a prediction, it’s a tantalizing possibility for Gamecock fans eager to see their team break into the national spotlight.
According to ESPN, South Carolina has a 70% chance to win on Saturday, and a victory here would fuel their playoff hopes, however uncertain. For Shane Beamer’s squad, this is more than just another game—it’s a chance to keep those postseason dreams alive and showcase South Carolina as a rising contender.
