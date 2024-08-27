Gamecock Digest

Breaking: Former Gamecock Star Ernest Jones IV Traded to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded linebacker and former South Carolina star Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans. Known for his impressive tackling and leadership, Jones is set to strengthen the Titans' defense for the upcoming season.

Fisher Brewer

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a significant move, the Los Angeles Rams have traded linebacker and team captain Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans. This trade comes after an impressive season for Jones, who recorded 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2023.

Jones’s Gamecock Legacy

Ernest Jones, a standout for the South Carolina Gamecocks, made a notable impact during his college career. Over 26 games and 21 starts, he recorded 199 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Additionally, Jones was credited with two interceptions, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His performance earned him an invitation to the NFL Combine.

Impact on the Titans

Jones’s addition to the Titans is expected to bolster their defensive lineup. Known for his strong tackling and leadership, he’s poised to make an immediate impact under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Conclusion

Ernest Jones’s trade to the Titans marks a new chapter in his career. His contributions will be closely watched as he transitions to his new team, aiming to enhance Tennessee’s defensive strength.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Football