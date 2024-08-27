Breaking: Former Gamecock Star Ernest Jones IV Traded to Titans
In a significant move, the Los Angeles Rams have traded linebacker and team captain Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans. This trade comes after an impressive season for Jones, who recorded 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2023.
Jones’s Gamecock Legacy
Ernest Jones, a standout for the South Carolina Gamecocks, made a notable impact during his college career. Over 26 games and 21 starts, he recorded 199 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Additionally, Jones was credited with two interceptions, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His performance earned him an invitation to the NFL Combine.
Impact on the Titans
Jones’s addition to the Titans is expected to bolster their defensive lineup. Known for his strong tackling and leadership, he’s poised to make an immediate impact under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.
Conclusion
Ernest Jones’s trade to the Titans marks a new chapter in his career. His contributions will be closely watched as he transitions to his new team, aiming to enhance Tennessee’s defensive strength.
