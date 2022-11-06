Christian Beal-Smith Exits vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina has dealt with some backfield injuries this evening. Running back MarShawn Lloyd is inactive tonight, and his running mate Christian Beal-Smith went down early.

Beal-Smith suffered a lower-body injury while running between the tackles. He had a noticeable limp while getting up, and his status is up in the air. Tight end Jaheim Bell and running back Juju McDowell would assume his responsibilities if Beal-Smith cannot return.

The Gamecocks have jumped out to an early lead behind their big plays. They will start to try and establish the run, and not having Beal-Smith certainly hurts their chances.

Pregame Story Lines

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.

David Spaulding, CB (Unknown) OUT - Beamer did not list Spaulding on the injury report, but he was not on the dress list and will be out.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.