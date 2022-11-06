Skip to main content

Christian Beal-Smith Exits vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina running back Christian Beal-Smith limped off against Vanderbilt after running between the tackles.

South Carolina has dealt with some backfield injuries this evening. Running back MarShawn Lloyd is inactive tonight, and his running mate Christian Beal-Smith went down early.

Beal-Smith suffered a lower-body injury while running between the tackles. He had a noticeable limp while getting up, and his status is up in the air. Tight end Jaheim Bell and running back Juju McDowell would assume his responsibilities if Beal-Smith cannot return.

The Gamecocks have jumped out to an early lead behind their big plays. They will start to try and establish the run, and not having Beal-Smith certainly hurts their chances.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.
  • MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.
  • David Spaulding, CB (Unknown) OUT - Beamer did not list Spaulding on the injury report, but he was not on the dress list and will be out.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19142432
Football

Christian Beal-Smith Exits vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19223443
Football

David Spaulding Out vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19223457
Football

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19018993
Football

MarShawn Lloyd Out vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203249
Football

Final Thoughts: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19018835
Football

Vanderbilt Defensive Players To Watch

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19201429
Football

Vanderbilt Offensive Players To Watch

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19340683
Football

Saturday Mornings: Critical National Slate

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19323578
Football

Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

By Evan Crowell