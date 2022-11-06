Christian Beal-Smith Exits vs. Vanderbilt
South Carolina has dealt with some backfield injuries this evening. Running back MarShawn Lloyd is inactive tonight, and his running mate Christian Beal-Smith went down early.
Beal-Smith suffered a lower-body injury while running between the tackles. He had a noticeable limp while getting up, and his status is up in the air. Tight end Jaheim Bell and running back Juju McDowell would assume his responsibilities if Beal-Smith cannot return.
The Gamecocks have jumped out to an early lead behind their big plays. They will start to try and establish the run, and not having Beal-Smith certainly hurts their chances.
Pregame Story Lines
South Carolina Football Injury Report
- Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.
- Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.
- David Spaulding, CB (Unknown) OUT - Beamer did not list Spaulding on the injury report, but he was not on the dress list and will be out.
How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt
- Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen to the Game
You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!
