Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"

Clemson always has title aspirations, and head coach Dabo Swinney wants to remind fans about them.

He spoke about what the South Carolina game meant for his program. While complimenting what the Gamecocks have done, Swinney said that they are "in our way."

Swinney added the Tigers are one of a few teams that have a legitimate shot at a CFP bid. While Clemson may be on the outside looking in, they could still vie for a birth.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer commands respect from every coach he goes up against. Swinney shared some positive notes about what Beamer has done in Columbia and how the garnet and black are evolving.

Beamer got his signature victory over No. 5 Tennessee last weekend. It confirmed everything the program could be under his rule, giving fans their first taste of national relevancy.

Knocking Clemson out of contention on national television would be a monumental step for Beamer and company. South Carolina is currently on a seven-game losing streak to Clemson, and breaking that could immediately immortalize him in the eyes of Gamecock fans.

