GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Jadeveon Clowney Still Seeking Large Payday

Chaunte'l Powell

The biggest names still available I  free agency is South Carolina's own Jadeveon Clowney. 

Here's what we know about his situation thus far:

• It appears he wants to remain in SEA -NFL.com's Michael Silver was on ESPN Radio recently and shared a conversation he had with Clowney in which he said the organization taught him how to be a professional and he believes Clowney wants to remain a Seahawk.

•There's a need for him in Seattle- The Seahawks were already a subpar pass rush team and with the recent departure of DLs Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods, there is certainly a need for Clowney.

• He wants to get paid- Clowney recently turned down a $17 million a year an offer from the Miami Dolphins, who have been pursuing Clowney since before he was traded to Seattle. Clowney is looking for $20 million a year, which is comparable to Khalil Mack.

•Health is still a concern with Clowney- His career his been marred by injuries most recently a core injury suffered this past season and the current suspension of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak exacerbates the situationh as he wont be able to get a physical at the moment. 

Clowney could end up signing a one year deal in order to get the immediate payout he's seeking or he could wait it out until Seattle gives him a better offer.

With the nfl draft coming up and cheaper options available we might not see a decision until training camp, if that goes as scheduled.

https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina/football/where-do-you-think-jadeveon-clowney-will-end-up-and-do-you-think-he-ll-yhpgLpYQHEeM5B3kg4vRtw

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Moving Past The Big What If

The season didn't end how South Carolina thought it would, so where do the Gamecocks go from here?

Chaunte'l Powell

Fantasy football implications of the latest mock NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell

What if the Power 5 split from the FBS?

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC To Allow Schools To Hold Virtual Meetings With Players

SEC schools received a memo stating that starting Monday they will be able to meet virtual with student-athletes

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina staff makes PSA amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell

The NCAA Issues Warning to Schools Not Observing Recruiting Dead Period

The NCAA has caught wind that several schools have not been observing the dead period in recruiting currently in effect in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chaunte'l Powell

Nebraska State Patrol's Internal Investigation Determines No Racial Profiling During Marcus Lattimore Traffic Stop

Lattimore and his wife Miranda were pulled over during their cross country road trip earlier this month and the NSP maintains there was no racial bias.

Chaunte'l Powell

Q&A with A'ja Wilson

The former Gamecock great took to the NBA's official Twitter account to answer questions from fans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Financial Effects Of Coronavirus Felt In NCAA As Revenue Distribution Is Significantly Cut

Member schools are going to receive 62.5 percent less than what was originally expected due in large part to the cancellation of the March Madness tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Javon Kinlaw's Draft Stock On The Rise

Mel Kiper Jr. says the DT could be a top 10 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Chaunte'l Powell